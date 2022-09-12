Amazon holds Customer Sale with PS4 game deals, PS5 discount and more

Amazon is carrying out the so-called ‘Customer Sale’ this week. There are several offers in different categories for you to take advantage of.
Below we have selected some of them, but you can check out all the promotions on the Amazon website by clicking here.
PS5
BRL 4,464.90
in stock
7 new from BRL 4,749.90
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
Games
BRL 46.00
in stock
4 new from BRL 46.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 59.00
R$ 79.90
in stock
11 new from BRL 58.90
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 64.00
R$ 259.90
in stock
6 new from BRL 64.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 69.00
R$ 299.90
in stock
8 new from BRL 69.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 71.00
R$ 229.90
in stock
10 new from BRL 71.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 74.00
R$ 99.99
in stock
3 new from BRL 74.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 79.00
R$ 159.90
in stock
19 new from BRL 79.00
1 used from BRL 129.99
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 98.00
R$ 249.90
in stock
6 new from BRL 98.00
1 used from BRL 149.90
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 99.00
R$ 199.90
in stock
2 new from BRL 99.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 99.90
R$ 299.90
in stock
16 new from BRL 99.90
2 used from BRL 169.99
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 100.00
R$ 156.03
in stock
2 new from BRL 100.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 109.00
R$ 199.90
in stock
2 new from BRL 109.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 129.90
R$ 249.90
in stock
17 new from BRL 129.90
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 134.88
R$ 249.90
in stock
15 new from BRL 134.88
1 used from BRL 197.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
BRL 136.00
R$ 249.90
in stock
5 new from BRL 136.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 138.00
R$ 146.57
in stock
1 new from BRL 138.00
1 used from BRL 145.79
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 139.99
R$ 299.99
in stock
14 new from BRL 139.99
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 140.00
R$ 196.93
in stock
1 new from BRL 140.00
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping
BRL 149.90
R$ 299.90
in stock
21 new from BRL 149.90
as of 09/12/2022 02:54
free shipping