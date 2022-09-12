Amazon holds Customer Sale with PS4 game deals, PS5 discount and more

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Amazon is carrying out the so-called ‘Customer Sale’ this week. There are several offers in different categories for you to take advantage of.

Below we have selected some of them, but you can check out all the promotions on the Amazon website by clicking here.

PS5

BRL 4,464.90 in stock 7 new from BRL 4,749.90 as of 09/12/2022 02:54 Amazon.com.br free shipping

Games