Amazon holds Customer Sale with PS4 game deals, PS5 discount and more

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Amazon holds Customer Sale with PS4 game deals, PS5 discount and more 1 Views

Amazon Customer Balance



Amazon is carrying out the so-called ‘Customer Sale’ this week. There are several offers in different categories for you to take advantage of.

Below we have selected some of them, but you can check out all the promotions on the Amazon website by clicking here.

PS5

PlayStation®5 + Horizon Forbidden West

BRL 4,464.90

in stock

7 new from BRL 4,749.90

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Games

The Evil Within 2 - Xbox One

BRL 46.00

in stock

4 new from BRL 46.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Wwe 2K Battegrounds - Playstation 4

BRL 59.00

R$ 79.90

in stock

11 new from BRL 58.90

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Rainbow Six Extraction - PlayStation 4

BRL 64.00

R$ 259.90

in stock

6 new from BRL 64.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Rainbow Six Extraction - PlayStation 5

BRL 69.00

R$ 299.90

in stock

8 new from BRL 69.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Cris Tales-standard-playstation_4

BRL 71.00

R$ 229.90

in stock

10 new from BRL 71.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Babylon's Fall - PlayStation 4

BRL 74.00

R$ 99.99

in stock

3 new from BRL 74.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dark Souls III The Fire Fades - Complete Edition - PlayStation 4

BRL 79.00

R$ 159.90

in stock

19 new from BRL 79.00

1 used from BRL 129.99

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

God Eater 3 - PlayStation 4

BRL 98.00

R$ 249.90

in stock

6 new from BRL 98.00

1 used from BRL 149.90

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Skater XL - PlayStation 4

BRL 99.00

R$ 199.90

in stock

2 new from BRL 99.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Deathloop - PlayStation 5

BRL 99.90

R$ 299.90

in stock

16 new from BRL 99.90

2 used from BRL 169.99

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Monster Energy Supercross 5-standard-playstation_4

BRL 100.00

R$ 156.03

in stock

2 new from BRL 100.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dolmen

BRL 109.00

R$ 199.90

in stock

2 new from BRL 109.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PlayStation 4

BRL 129.90

R$ 249.90

in stock

17 new from BRL 129.90

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

BRL 134.88

R$ 249.90

in stock

15 new from BRL 134.88

1 used from BRL 197.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

Metro Exodus. Complete Edition - Playstation 5

BRL 136.00

R$ 249.90

in stock

5 new from BRL 136.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Final Fantasy X

BRL 138.00

R$ 146.57

in stock

1 new from BRL 138.00

1 used from BRL 145.79

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Ghostwire Tokyo - PlayStation 5

BRL 139.99

R$ 299.99

in stock

14 new from BRL 139.99

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Final Fantasy XII

BRL 140.00

R$ 196.93

in stock

1 new from BRL 140.00

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

BRL 149.90

R$ 299.90

in stock

21 new from BRL 149.90

as of 09/12/2022 02:54

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 worth it? – All in Technology

Launched in early 2022 by Samsung, the Galaxy S22 is a very elegant and complete …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved