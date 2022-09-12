Amid alleged attack, Greek premier says armed conflict with Turkey is expected

Turkish President recently accused the neighboring country of occupying demilitarized islands in the Aegean Sea

Greek prime minister does not believe situation with Turkey will result in armed conflict



the prime minister of GreeceKyriakos Mitsotakis, believes that tensions between the country and neighboring Turkeyan ally of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato), will not escalate into an armed conflict. This Sunday, 11th, at a press conference at Thessaloniki International Fair, in Greece, Mitsotakis was asked by the Associated Press whether the recent accusations led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be the prelude to an armed conflict. “I don’t believe this will happen. And if, God forbid, that happened, Turkey would receive an absolutely devastating response; I think they know very well [disso]”, said the Greek prime minister. “Turkey knows the competence of the forces [armadas] Greeks,” he added. The Turkish president recently accused Greece of occupying supposedly demilitarized islands in the Aegean Sea and threatened that Turkey would take action.

Earlier, the Turkish coast guard issued a statement saying Greek naval vessels opened fire on Saturday at a cargo ship sailing in international waters in the Aegean Sea. There were no casualties in the shooting, which took place about 11 nautical miles southwest of the Turkish island of Bozcaada. The Turkish statement said that after the attack, two Turkish coast guard ships returned to the area. When contacted, the Greek Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, did not respond. The Turkish guard says the attack is against international law. The 18-person crew of the allegedly attacked ship included six Egyptians, four Somalis, five Azerbaijani nationals and three Turks.

This Sunday morning, Mitsotakis also said that despite Erdogan’s “unacceptable” comments, he remained open to dialogue and a meeting with Turkey’s president. Mitsotakis also referred to Greece’s support for Ukraine in conflict with the Russia. “There is a dividing line between countries that respect the inviolability of borders and the rules of international law and those that believe that, on the basis of the law of the strongest, they can target countries they believe are weaker and change borders on a whim.” stated. Last week, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent letters to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and the United Nations Secretary General ( UN), Antonio Guterres, asking them to formally condemn statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggesting that current bilateral tensions could evolve into a second open conflict in Europe.

