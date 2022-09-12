Analysis: with Renato, Grêmio vibrates in tune with the crowd and imposes itself in the 1st turn in Serie B | Guild

Peace finally reigned in the Arena. After 526 days, Renato returned to guarantee Grêmio’s return to the elite of the Brasileirão. In his re-debut, he brought harmony with 50 thousand fans present at the stadium, which pushed the team to the first upset victory in Serie B, by 2 to 1 over Vasco. And a vibration in a single rhythm from the stands to the field.

For 732 people, the audience was not equal to the largest of 2022, the tie with Cruzeiro. But there is an important difference between these two games. This Sunday, Grêmio’s biggest idol was in the reserve. The return returned the harmony between fans and team and was essential to seek victory.

The result guaranteed tranquility in the G-4 of the championship. With 50 points, Grêmio is in third place, one behind Bahia and four above Vasco. It is now six above Londrina, the fifth.

The lineup on the Arena’s loudspeakers, minutes before the ball rolled, already showed that the weather was different and Sunday afternoon would be for contemplating the one who has a statue in the Arena. Renato was, by far, the most celebrated name, including a breach of protocol by the announcer, who welcomed the coach and congratulated him on his 60th birthday last Friday.

This showed that peace was back in the Arena. The fans’ patience was greater with certain players and made it clear that the team was pushed by those in the stands. When Vasco scored the goal at the beginning, despite the concern, the reaction was with chants of support.

– I want to congratulate our fans. They were the positive energy since my arrival, but here they gave an incentive class that the group needed. Regardless of who starts the match, fans support whoever enters – thanked Renato.

Still during the first half, Tricolor found itself and started to take the initiative of offensive actions, so much so that it turned the game around before the break. It was the incentive for most of the Arena to get up and watch almost the entire game standing up.

Not just for the two goals. But the way the team vibrated, perhaps the big difference from what has been seen so far in Serie B. Grêmio’s goals even had a little bit of luck. But Grêmio, in the initial stage, was committed to creating a competitive atmosphere.

The result of this harmony is clear when Diogo Barbosa, one of the targets of boos most of the time, improves his performance and is applauded, Thaciano has his name sung by the crowd and Edilson has the strength to finish the 90 minutes. The side spoke about the effect of Renato’s figure and how much it reassures everyone.

– This crazy euphoria that fans have for Renato, he is the biggest idol in Grêmio’s history, infects everyone with his greatness and his story of the winner that he is. It conveys great security and we are very happy to play in our house. Playing here and having peace of mind to play, not being afraid to play in here. Trying to bring that lightness here – said the player.

First comeback in Serie B

The victory over Vasco, by 2 to 1, was the first time in this Series B that Grêmio managed to reverse an adverse score. This had happened only once in the year, when they beat Aimoré by the same score, in the fifth round of the first phase of Gauchão, still with Vagner Mancini as coach. In February.

Léo Matos even tried to spoil the Grêmio’s Sunday afternoon. After three minutes, the Vasco side hit a beautiful kick from outside the area and opened the scoring. But Tricolor didn’t get discouraged — not least because the fans didn’t let them.

Six minutes later, Edilson crossed in the area, the defense partially cleared and left for Bitello, who kicked and the ball deflected in Quintero before stopping in the net by Thiago Rodrigues’ slip. Luck appeared to help.

In the 19th minute, while Vasco was pressing in a foul, the ball stayed with Thaciano in the defense field and traveled to Biel, in a first-time pass, initiating the counterattack. The striker shot towards the goal and returned it to the midfielder, who had the job of scoring the winning goal for Grêmio. A few seconds and five touches on the ball from the midfielder to Vasco’s nets.

– The second goal filled my eyes, it was a deadly counterattack, cinema, a great goal by Thaciano the whole play. I think it was worth it for Sunday, for the restart and for having an important fact – extolled the coach.

It’s been 526 days since the last time the idol was on the edge of the field in front of Grêmio. And he came back the same way he left. Because his last game in charge of the team was in the victory over Inter, by 1 to 0, with a goal from Léo Chú, for the first phase of Gauchão.

After that, the coach caught Covid-19 and the assistant, Alexandre Mendes, commanded the defeats in the home and away games for Independiente del Valle, which resulted in the elimination in Libertadores. The coach then left the club.

The victory keeps Grêmio in third place, with 50 points. However, now they have only one point less than Bahia, vice-leader. In addition, it is now six points away from Londrina, fifth, and five points from Vasco, fourth. The situation returns to give tranquility to the tricolor environment.