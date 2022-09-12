Monique Mello – 17:12 | updated on 09/11/2022 18:42



Sergio Pina is Anitta’s father of a saint Photo: Reproduction/Video Social Networks

The father of saint Sergio Pina, whose terreiro is frequented by the singer Anitta, declared himself a bolsonarista, through a video published on his social network, this Sunday afternoon (11). The video is a response to deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ).

Otoni had published a video praising the family, citing Anitta and her religion. According to the pai de santo, he had the right to respond, since his image was used in the post. He addressed “Pastor Otoni” and “Deputy Otoni”.

– Pastor, in your church, in your temple, you have family. In my Candomblé we also have family – said Sergio Pina, who emphasized that in both places there are honorable people.

The pai de santo made a point of stressing the plurality of ideologies among those who frequent his terreiro. It was at this time that he declared himself a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

– We have the Lula-PT, the supposed neutrals and we have the bolsonaristas, like me, who am a bolsonarista – he declared, wearing a shirt from the Brazilian football team.

Sergio Pina has declared himself against progressive agendas such as the liberation of drugs, abortion and gender ideology. When addressing Otoni as a parliamentarian, the pai de santo said that he should not “legislate only for one caste, but for a whole”.

– Here we follow a democracy and we don’t have halters […] Leave the foot of the mountain and go up to get a better view – he concluded.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Pina (@sergiopinareal)

Read too1 Anitta appears in Candomblé terreiro after surgery

two “I wouldn’t want my granddaughter to follow Anitta’s examples”

3 Bolsonaro quotes Princess Isabel and Anitta in post about equality

4 Survey indicates that Anitta’s support will not give Lula votes

5 Haddad: Election will not choose a government, but a regime

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.