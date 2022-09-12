Anitta’s father of saint appears outraged and declares support for Bolsonaro

Anitta’s father of a saint tore the verb on video and claimed to be a bolsonarista

The singer anita is a fan of candomblé and frequents the terreiro do Pai de Santo Sérgio Pina, in addition to the international artist, other well-known figures of the public have already been there. In a recent video shared on social media, the priest appeared outraged at deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB), after the politician misused his image.

On Instagram, the religious showed a video, which shows photos of Anitta with him in the Candomblé terreiro, stated that he preaches democracy in his temple and took the vote for Jair Bolsonaro: “Each one follows their ideology, their purpose, with freedom and democracy”, said Sérgio in an excerpt. At another point, Pina said that her terreiro receives supporters from all tribes: “We have the PT, the supposed neutrals, and the Bolsonaristas, like me. I am a bolsonarista”.

“In your church, in your synagogue, in your temple, you have families; in my candomblé too. They are honorable people. It’s just that in my Candomblé, we exercise a democracy, we have free will, freedom”, fired the Pai de Santo de Anitta. The religious ended by explaining that he is against some guidelines that the left defends: “I am against the liberation of drugs, abortion, gender ideology, I am against the censorship of social networks and the press, against the dictatorship. I am for freedom.”

It is worth noting that unlike Sérgio Pina, singer Anitta is openly against the current government. On social media, the artist has already exchanged barbs with Jair Bolsonaro, and declared that her vote will be for Lula in this year’s elections.