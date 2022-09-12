Another part of the precatories of R$ 25 billion is released this Monday – Notícias

O CJF (Council of Federal Justice) announced the release of R$ 25 billion for payment of precatories, that is, debts of the Union with individuals or legal entities in processes whose value exceeds 60 minimum wages.

The schedule depends on the regional courts and varies by state of origin, as each court has a different schedule, which is posted on their respective websites.

The money will be deposited in the author’s account and released by official financial institutions, that is, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.





In states under the jurisdiction of the Regional Court of the First Region, that is, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Piauí, Maranhão, Pará, Amazonas, Acre, Roraima, Rondônia, Acre and Amapábeneficiaries can withdraw the money from August 30th.

Altogether, there are BRL 10.8 billion, divided by 27,308 processes and 42,877 people, plus BRL 2.6 billion in 16,556 social security or assistance processes.

In states under the jurisdiction of the Regional Court of the Second Region, that is, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santobeneficiaries can withdraw the money from the second half of August 2022

The total amount is R$ 2.7 billion, divided by 9,983 cases and 16,176 beneficiaries, in addition to social security/assistance, which total R$ 1 billion, divided by 5,303 cases.

In Sao Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sulbelonging to the TRF-3, amounts to R$ 8.8 billion.





In the 4th Region, that is, for those who live in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina You can now withdraw the money from the precatories since August 31, 2022.

In total, between general, social security and assistance, R$ 6.2 billion will be paid to 71,657 beneficiaries.

Finally, those who live in Pernambuco, Ceará, Alagoas, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba and is entitled to receive these amounts can go to the bank from this Monday (12).

The total amount of withdrawals is R$ 3.9 billion divided by 56,627 people, including individuals and legal entities.





who can receive

• Who won an action against the Union or its entities and has a payment order issued by the judge between July 2, 2020 and July 1, 2021.





How to check the right to receive

• The precatory is consulted on the websites of the regional courts in each location. For this, it is necessary to inform the case number, the name of the lawyer and other data, such as the CPF of the author of the action, depending on each court.







* Intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Lúcia Vinhas.