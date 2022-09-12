Anyone who worked between 1971 and 1988 may be entitled to PIS Pasep quotas

Some workers may be entitled to withdraw old quotas from the PIS Pasep. The amount is intended for professionals who worked with a formal contract in the private sector or acted as public servants between 1971 and 1988.

Recently, the DPU (Defensoria Pública da União) sent a letter to Caixa Econômica Federal requesting that the disclosure on the possibility of withdrawing money be expanded.

The document was signed by the national human rights defender, André Porciúncula, who said that communication on the subject needed to be improved. “We understand that the publicity made by Caixa on the subject until today is insufficient because many people are still unaware of this right to raise the amount related to the PIS Pasep”, he said.

Considering that Caixa has the name and CPF of the beneficiaries, the DPU asks the bank to personally notify all those who are entitled to the benefit.

According to the DPU, there are approximately BRL 23.7 billion of PIS Pasep quotas stopped because people do not know that they are entitled to the withdrawal.

It is worth mentioning that if the amounts referring to the PIS Pasep quotas are not withdrawn within five years, they will be considered “abandoned”, becoming the property of the Federal Government.

The PIS is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal and it is up to it to release the amounts to workers with a formal contract. The Pasep is the responsibility of Banco do Brasil, and it is up to it to release the amounts to public servants. However, Caixa Econômica Federal was in charge of distributing PIS Pasep quotas to workers in the private sector and also to public servants. This is because the PIS/Pasep Fund was extinguished and its resources were transferred to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

How to check PIS Pasep quotas

To check the existence of PIS Pasep quota values, you need to access the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). It is also possible to carry out the consultation at any Caixa branch, carrying an identification document.

To receive more news about social benefits, join our groups on Facebook and telegram