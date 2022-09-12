Apple officially launches iOS 16: see compatible functions and iPhones

As of this Monday (12), iPhone users can now download and install the new iOS 16. The new version of Apple’s operating system brings a revamped look to the lock screen and new functions, such as the ability to read text in videos, but it really focuses on personalization. The estimate is that Apple will release the download from 2 pm (Brasilia time).

The update to iOS 16 won the release date for all users last Wednesday (7), during the announcement event of the new iPhone 14 line. iOS 16 can be installed on the following iPhones:

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

How to update iPhone to iOS 16?

Now that it’s available, iOS 16 should appear as recommended in system notifications. However, in case that doesn’t happen, just do the following path:

1. Launch the iPhone “Settings” app

2. Select the “General” option

Update size for iOS 16 may vary by iPhone model.

3. Tap on “Software Update” and wait for the system to search for the update

4. On that same screen, tap “Install Now” and wait for the process to finish

What’s New in iOS 16?

iOS 16 has dozens of new features. A big change is for the lock screen, which now allows even more customization with different fonts, photos, widgets and smarter notifications.

It is also possible to create multiple lock and task screens, causing the Focus mode to be reflected in these areas of the system as well. It’s an easy way to control smartphone activity at different times of the day, as well as offering adjustments that can better match the user.

Notifications, which are now located in the lower area of ​​the lock screen, are more organized. System search (including Spotlight) gained more prominence, but other small changes are also worth mentioning, such as Live Text and SharePlay.