Arana publishes injury recovery photo: ‘Giving up is not an option’

photo: reproduction Arana posed with crutches; surgery has not yet been scheduled

Atltico is off for the weekend. The same cannot be said of Guilherme Arana. The player is already recovering from the serious injury to his left knee and will undergo surgery in the next few days.

photo: reproduction Arana showed part of the treatment done On social media, Arana showed that she is using crutches to walk. The player also posted a photo of him lying on a stretcher receiving treatment. Surgery has not yet been scheduled. “The long walk. Giving up is not an option. Up”, posted the side.

Arana had a serious injury to her left knee, rupturing some important structures. The lateral injured the posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, tore the root of the medial internal meniscus and still had a cartilage injury, thus a very complex injury.

Due to the entry of striker Carlos Eduardo, from Bragantino, Arana will only return to the pitch next year. The left-back Galo was tipped to compete in the World Cup, but he would not have the physical conditions due to the serious injury.

“The best surgical results occur when the procedure is performed with the knee in better condition than it is now, with movement and less swelling,” said Atltico physician Rodrigo Lasmar.

With a lot of emphasis on Guilherme Arana’s dream of playing in the World Cup, Carlos Eduardo apologized through his social network and confirmed the recklessness in the move that resulted in the winger’s injury.

“Passing by to apologize again to Guilherme Arana for what happened. I think that, in the moment of wanting to help my team, I ended up being reckless in my entry, which collided with the injury, which took away his dream, the dream from his family, friends, his fans, who I know everyone was rooting for him to be called up and I was also rooting for him”, said Carlos Eduardo.