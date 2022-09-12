Armed Forces will carry out parallel counting with 385 urns – 09/11/2022 – Power

Within the proposal to monitor the electoral process, technicians from the Armed Forces decided to invest in a project to check in real time the total number of votes made by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The measure, unprecedented in Brazilian democratic history, consists of taking military personnel to polling stations across the country to take and send photos of the QR Code of ballot papers to the Army Cyber ​​Defense Command, in Brasília, which will carry out a parallel count job. of votes.

Military personnel with knowledge of the matter told the Sheet that, in principle, the conference will be done with 385 ballot papers — a sampling that, according to the technicians, would guarantee 95% reliability.

The result of the ballots of each urn will be checked with the data sent by the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) to the TSE.

The president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, reached an agreement with the military in a meeting on August 31 to release to the inspection entities the raw files of the aggregation sent by the regional courts.

With the Moraes concession, the military will have real-time access to the data sent for the aggregation, instead of having to collect the information in the TSE database available on the internet.

The verification of the total number of votes is one of the phases of inspection of the electoral process defined by the TSE. In resolution, the court allows the sending of images of ballot boxes after the completion of the counting of votes.

To avoid delay and do the work in real time, military personnel who will be on duty in operations to guarantee voting and counting must be assigned to take pictures of ballot boxes and send them to the Cyber ​​Defense Command.

The expectation of soldiers heard by the Sheet is that, on the same night that the result is announced, there will also be a conclusion of the analysis of the Armed Forces.

The participation of the military in the supervision of the electoral process has been used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to spread distrust in electronic voting machines and contest the outcome of the election.

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira is in dialogue with the president to review the Armed Forces’ assessments of the electoral process.

In an interview with Jovem Pan on Tuesday (6), the president said that Paulo Sérgio commented on the agreement with Alexandre de Moraes, at the TSE, to enable a pilot project to change the integrity test of the ballot boxes, as suggested by the Brazilian Armed Forces. navy

Bolsonaro, however, reinforced criticism of the electronic voting system.

“The last contact with the Minister of Defense, together with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, what was reported to me is that with the suggestions of the Armed Forces, if accepted, the possibility of fraud is reduced to close to zero. is zero. What we want are not clean elections?”, said the president.

“This atmosphere of animosity could have been resolved long ago if the minister [Luís Roberto] Barroso, [ex-presidente do TSE,] inside the Chamber of Deputies to interfere directly in a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution that was being voted on and spoke of the printed vote”, he added.

In addition to checking the total number of votes, the Armed Forces have two other focuses in monitoring the election.

The first is to follow the discussions in the TSE about the suggestion to change the integrity test. In a nod at the last meeting with Minister Paulo Sérgio, Alexandre de Moraes indicated the possibility of accepting the military’s proposal.

The change consists of carrying out the integrity test, which confirms whether the polls correctly record votes within the polling stations. The devices will be unlocked by voter biometrics to, according to the military, reduce the chance of malicious code altering votes.

THE Sheet found out with military personnel and members of the technical area of ​​the court that the test on the new model must be carried out in one urn per capital. The number pleases the technicians of the Armed Forces, considering the logistical difficulty and the short term for the change.

The second focus is to check if the systems inserted in the electronic voting machines in the states are the same sealed and signed by the inspection entities at the beginning of the month.

For two weeks, 18 technicians from the Armed Forces analyzed parts of the ballot box source code and took notes, with pen and paper, on four systems used in the elections.

Now, the military is preparing to travel to some states and analyze the codes entered in electronic voting machines. There is no definition of how many ballot boxes will be checked by the Armed Forces.

The analysis takes place despite the fact that the TSE already provides security measures against changes in the systems of the electoral process. According to the court, any change made to the code after sealing locks the electronic voting machines and prevents the registration of votes.

The measures to monitor the electoral process take place in the midst of the armistice between the Defense Minister and Moraes.

The military’s relationship with Moraes’ predecessor, Edson Fachin, was strained. While the Defense Minister tried to facilitate a meeting between technicians from the Armed Forces and the TSE, Fachin avoided meetings outside the CTE (Electoral Transparency Commission), on the grounds of not privileging any supervisory entity to the detriment of others.

With Moraes, however, the situation changed. The court president received Paulo Sérgio twice; in the second, at the end of August, he promoted the meeting between the technicians, requested by the Ministry of Defense.

There was fear on the part of generals consulted by the Sheet that Bolsonaro used the platforms of the 7 de Setembro to renew the attacks on electronic voting machines and Moraes, one of the president’s main enemies.

In practice, the military believed in a possible breach of the armistice, with Moraes pulling back from the agreement to implement the new integrity test in the first round.

After the demonstrations at the Bicentennial of Independence, the assessment of the military is that Bolsonaro managed to contain the attacks and avoided damage to the work of approximation between the Ministry of Defense and the TSE.