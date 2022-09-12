Assassin’s Creed Mirage and three more games in the franchise are announced by Ubisoft

During the event, the publisher revealed that the future of the franchise will be full of new content.

THE Ubisoft announced during the Ubisoft Forwardonline showcase this Saturday (10), which Assassin’s Creed Miragethe next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will be released in 2023.

In addition to Mirage, Ubisoft also revealed that it is working on two other main games under the codenames RED and HEXE – which are part of a content hub identified as INFINITY – a AAA mobile game dubbed JADE and details of the partnership with Netflix.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux studio (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids) and will take players to the 9th century city of Baghdad, at the height of its Golden Age. The game will have an open world and modernized gameplay focusing on classic elements of the series, such as parkour, stealth and assassinations. Players will take on the role of a new hero, Basim Ibn Is’haq, a street thief with a mysterious past who will join the Hidden Ones in Alamut in search of answers. Basim’s mentor Roshan will be voiced by Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a tribute to the entire series and, in particular, to the first game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The announcement comes with a cinematic trailer with an original score composed by Brendan Angelides, who is also the game’s music composer.

“For the 15th anniversary of the franchise, we wanted to offer something special to players and our community.” said Stéphane Boudon, Senior Content Director for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a tribute to the franchise and especially the original game. We’re bringing a modern take on the iconic Assassin’s Creed gameplay experience, as well as a deep dive into the rituals and principles of the Hidden, something we think fans old and new will really enjoy playing.”.

It was also revealed that the game will get a Deluxe Edition and Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case:

Deluxe Edition: Includes the base game, digital track and artbook, and a digital Deluxe Pack, containing a Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more.

Collector’s Case: Includes the Deluxe Edition with a high-quality figurine of Basim (32cm), a unique Steelbook with a fan-chosen design, a mini-artbook, a replica of Basim’s brooch, a map of Baghdad and the trail game sound. The kit will only be available in select countries and can be found at partner retailers and via the Ubisoft Store.

It was also said during the event that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the latest title in the series, will continue to gain exciting updates and content throughout its second year, and in a few months, Ubisoft will release the “Last Chapter”, an arc of Free quests in which Eivor will meet some key characters from the plot, including influential historical figures.

New Assassin’s Creed games

AC fans must be elated, because the franchise’s future looks very promising. Mirage is just around the corner, and new games were announced during Ubisoft Forward, including a AAA game set in feudal Japan, a setting that players have been asking for for a long time. In development by Ubisoft Quebec, Assassin’s Creed RED will feature fans’ Shinobi costumes.

Other franchise content to come are:

Assassin’s Creed HEXE will be the main title after RED. It is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, birthplace of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and has Clint Hocking as creative director.

Assassin’s Creed INFINITY will connect projects and players through different types of experiences, including Assassin’s Creed games now available and upcoming ones such as: RED and HEXE. As part of INFINITY, a standalone multiplayer experience in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is scheduled to return.

Assassin’s Creed JADE is a mobile AAA action-adventure RPG set in Ancient China. Players will be able to create their own character and discover the history of the first Assassins in the country. The game will be free.

The Assassin’s Creed live-action TV series from Ubisoft Film & Television and Netflix will be an epic action adaptation that mixes genres from the video game series. Additionally, Netflix is ​​working on an exclusive Assassin’s Creed game to be made available on its platform.

“On the franchise’s 15th anniversary, we wanted to honor our players and the people behind the brand, as well as share our ambitions for the future of Assassin’s Creed with fans. We aim to expand the game’s universe and continue to offer immersive and immersive experiences. We have countless stories to share and we want history to be every player’s playground,” said Marc-Alexis Côté, executive producer of Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store).

Source: Ubisoft