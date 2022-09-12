Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will end with a new free story

Ubisoft has announced that it is almost ready to say goodbye to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the latest game in its popular series of titles inspired by historical events.

Released in November 2020, Valhalla will very soon be two years old and was the first game in the series to enjoy a second year of new content and regular updates. Now, it’s time for one last slice of narrative to close this chapter.

Ubisoft has announced a last major update for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, through which it will implement a new narrative line across several new quests and end Eivor’s journey, to show some of the events at the end of his days as a warrior.

These new quests will be introduced at no extra cost to the player and will end support for Valhalla.

Aptly named “The Last Chapter”, this latest narrative arc will arrive in the coming months and will help celebrate two years of support from Valhalla.

Eivor’s journey will find its conclusion with the free quest arc “The Last Chapter”, available in the coming months in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.#Assassins Creed pic.twitter.com/ukU0ZPoGU9 — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022