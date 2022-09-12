Astronaut says he had ‘transcendent experience’ on spacewalk

Barry Wilmore, a NASA astronaut, claimed to have had a “transcendental experience” while performing a repair on the outside of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2014. In an interview with the Times News, he reported that during that spacewalk, he was faced with a vision of himself, as if he were in front of a mirror.

Wilmore went to the ISS for a six-month mission, where he served as commander of Expedition 42. On his third spacewalk, conducted during the mission, he was at the back of the station fixing a radiator, while another astronaut followed in the front. of the complex. He said that the experience took place there.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Terry Virts preparing for a spacewalk in 2015 (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

“I could see myself from head to toe,” he said during the interview. “That was the first time I saw myself in a spacesuit, since you don’t have mirrors. I had seen myself in videos before, but looking at it and realizing that this was me was amazing,” Wilmore said. He claimed that he then lifted his helmet’s visor and watched his face against the blackness of space, and turned to look at the station.

In addition to the darkness and brightness of the Sun, he also remembered the contrast of colors on Earth. “It’s sensory overload, it’s amazing,” he continued. “I turned to the guy in the radiator reflection and my thought was, ‘How did you get here?’ he reported. In the interview, Wilmore highlighted that he is a very devout Christian, and described his experience as a kind of “religious transcendence”.

When asked what he missed the most about the space, he replied that “that is such a unique place, with such unique experiences each day, that I really don’t miss it very much”. But soon, Wilmore may have new experiences outside of Earth: he is one of the astronauts selected for the first manned flight test of Boeing’s Starliner capsule. The mission has been delayed a few times due to technical glitches, and is expected to launch in 2023.

Source: Times News