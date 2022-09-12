Atlético-MG: Conmebol Committee will evaluate the unification of South American titles this Monday | athletic-mg

The definition approaches. And, after comings and goings, Conmebol closed the formatting of the committee of clubs that will meet this monday to evaluate the request led by Atlético-MG: that the Conmebol Cup be recognized as editions of the Copa Sudamericana.
At first, the club committee would be composed of the 16 teams that qualified for the round of 16 of Libertadores 2022. Among them, Atlético itself, in addition to Talleres (ARG), which was champion of the Conmebol Cup in 1999. However, Conmebol even signaled that it would only be the eight classified to the quarterfinals.
But there was a setback. O ge recently found out that Conmebol will maintain the formation with the 16 clubs. For Atlético and other champions, who will benefit from the ranking of clubs in the event of recognition/unification, the most favorable scenario is 16 clubs on the committee, with more foreign presences.
Copa Sudamericana 2021 Cup
For example, if there were only eight clubs on the committee, Corinthians and Palmeiras, due to their rivalry with São Paulo (the 1994 CONMEBOL champion), could have an aversion to recognition. As well as Flamengo (which is rivals of Atlético and Botafogo).
The committee meeting will take place at Conmebol headquarters in Paraguay, but with the possibility for clubs to participate virtually. The decision that comes out of there will be endorsed by the Executive Council of Conmebol.
✅ Libertadores round of 16 clubs
- Athletico PR vs Libertad
- Fortaleza x Students
- Emelec x Atlético-MG
- Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras
- Velez vs River Plate
- Talleres x Colón
- Corinthians vs Boca Juniors
- Tolima vs Flamengo
❌The clubs of the quarterfinals of Libertadores
- Atletico-PR
- students
- Athletic
- palm trees
- Velez Sarsfield
- Talleres
- Corinthians
- Flamengo
Conmebol Cup champions and runners-up:
- 1992: Atlético-MG / Olympia
- 1993: Botafogo / Peñarol
- 1994: Sao Paulo / Penarol
- 1995: Rosario Central / Atlético-MG
- 1996: Lanus / Santa Fe
- 1997: Atlético-MG / Lanus
- 1998: Santos / Rosario Central
- 1999: Talleres / CSA
Atlético’s history in the Conmebol Cup:
- Titles: 1992 and 1997
- Vices: 1995
- Semifinals: 1993 and 1998
- Matches won: 19
- Draws: 9
Possible new Atletico rankings scores:
- Historic champion: 120 points
- Historic Vice: 30 points
- Semi-historic: 36 points
- Matches won: 91.2 points
- Lost ties: 21.6 points
- Total: 298.8 potential points
