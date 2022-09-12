Atlético-MG: Conmebol will evaluate the unification of South American titles this Monday

O Atlético-MG and other clubs should have a response from CONMEBOL this Monday regarding the recognition of the Copa Conmebol titles as editions of the Copa Sudamericana. The request led by the mining club will be discussed at a meeting of the entity’s club committee.

The club committee will be composed of the 16 teams that qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores 2022. Conmebol even considered the formation of the committee with only the eight teams classified in the quarterfinals of the competition, but withdrew.

Among those present on the committee will be representatives of Atlético-MG and Talleres-ARG, which was champion of the Conmebol Cup in 1999. The meeting will take place at Conmebol headquarters in Paraguay, but clubs will be able to participate virtually.

Copa Libertadores 2022 Round of 16 Teams



Atlético-MG vs Emelec

Talleres x Colón

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras

Flamengo vs Tolima

Athletico PR vs Libertad

Fortaleza x Students

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

River Plate vs Velez

Atlético-MG in the Conmebol Cup



Atlético-MG was champion of the Conmebol Cup in 1992 and 1997. In addition, it was runner-up in 1995, and reached the semifinals in 1993 and 1998. Due to its favorable history, the club hopes that the old conquests will be recognized as titles of the current Copa Sudamericana. Botafogo, São Paulo and Santos are the other Brazilian clubs that also won the tournament that was extinguished.