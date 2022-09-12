Atlético-MG: Hulk does physical training at the gym and accelerates recovery from calf injury; video | athletic-mg

One of the players in Atlético-MG’s medical department, striker Hulk traveled to São Paulo and spent the weekend with his three children from his first marriage, in addition to little Zaya. He also takes advantage of the weekend break to do physical training at the gym.

Forward Hulk does physical training in recovery from injury

In videos released by his “right-hand man”, Gledson Chaves, on Instagram, Hulk appears training in the recovery phase of his left calf injury. Due to the fact that Atlético will only play next Saturday, against Avaí, time plays in favor for shirt 7 to be available again.

Atlético’s top scorer suffered the injury during the match against Atlético-GO, a week ago, in the second half. “Small lesion” detected. Lost the duel with Bragantino, in which Galo drew 1-1 at Mineirão.

1 of 4 Hulk, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Hulk, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

In addition to Hulk, Atlético’s DM also has Guilherme Arana, who has a serious knee injury (he will miss the rest of the season and much of it in 2023), in addition to Igor Rabello (knee), Otávio (thigh injury) and Alan Kardec (low back pain). ). The attacking midfielder Matias Zaracho remains in doubt, after feeling muscle discomfort.

3 of 4 Hulk trains at the gym — Photo: Reproduction Hulk trains at the gym — Photo: Reproduction

The attacking midfielder was substituted at half-time against Bragantino, it doesn’t seem to be anything serious, but he didn’t get back to training normally on Thursday and Friday.

Atlético’s players will present themselves again this Monday, and start preparing for the confrontation against Avaí. Galo is seventh in the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points. He saw Athletico-PR, sixth, tie with Avaí himself this Sunday, and reach 43 points, with two more victories.