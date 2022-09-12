Atlético-MG need to end fasting at home to avoid 2nd worst campaign in terms of consecutive points | athletic-mg

It is already a fact that Atlético-MG’s home campaign in 2022, in the Brazilian, will be the third worst of the club in the last 11 editions of the tournament (since 2012). If they win the remaining six games, Galo closes the record at home with 37 points. Above only the performances of 2017 and 2019.

After the draw with Bragantino, by 1 to 1, last Wednesday, Atlético had the home advantage reduced to 48.7%. If he maintains this percentage until the end of the tournament, then he will close the campaign at home with 27 points. It would be the second worst in the history of the club in the editions of consecutive points of 20 teams (since 2007), only behind the 25 points obtained in 2017.

For those who got used to scoring more than 40 points between the Brazilians in 2012 and 2016 (in which he was runner-up twice), and surpassed the barrier of 45 points in 2020 and 2021 (champion and second best home team in history), the scenario current is dramatic.

Atlético are doing well away from home, they are the second best visitor. But it skates every round at Mineirão. There goes five straight games without a win at home. A negative sequence that had not been seen at the club since the 2005 Brazilian, the year of the fall to the Second Division.

The Z-4 ​​is a very distant reality from Atlético, it’s true. That’s 40 points in 26 rounds. Seventh place guaranteed, and the G-6 still out of reach. The search, by position in the table and also by sporting obligation, is the classification zone to Libertadores.

“We are in debt”, is the speech adopted by the players and coach Cuca to describe Atlético at home. The coach has not yet won at Mineirão on his return.

And the next two games at home will be against the leader Palmeiras (28/9), and then the current fifth-placed, Fluminense. Before that, however, there will be a visit to Avaí, in Ressacada, which is right behind Galo in the home team of Serie A, with 18 points. The team from Santa Catarina, however, receives Athletico-PR at home this weekend, and can surpass Atlético.

There are five games for the Brazilian and the elimination for Palmeiras in Libertadores playing at home without wins. If you take into account games in Belo Horizonte, this sequence wins one more game: the draw with América-MG, at Independência, in which Coelho was the home team.

In the whole of last season, Galo had only one defeat at home. It was in the game against Fortaleza, in the 1st round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, Cuca’s team had a streak of 12 straight wins in the final stretch of the season. This year there are already five defeats at home and instability as home team.

The winning streak at home

Atlético 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino (Brazilian Championship)

Atlético 0 x 1 Goiás (Brazilian Championship)

Atlético 2 x 3 Athletico-PR (Brazilian Championship)

Atlético 2 x 2 Palmeiras (Copa Libertadores)

Atlético 1 x 2 Corinthians (Brazilian Championship)

Atletico 0 x 0 Sao Paulo (Brazilian Championship)

