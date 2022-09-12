Aunt and niece are among dead in collapse of marquee in Aliança; ‘unprecedented tragedy’, says relative | Pernambuco

A 47-year-old farmer and her niece, a 16-year-old student, are among the victims of the collapse of a marquee that left five dead and nine injured in Aliança, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco. According to relatives, Marli Vitorina Alves de Barros was taken to a hospital, but did not survive her injuries, and her niece, Beatriz Alves, died at the scene.

The accident happened on Sunday night (11) in the central area of ​​the municipality. Social entrepreneur Carlos Alberto, 58, said the cousins ​​were with other relatives at the site when the marquee collapsed.

“The city is in dismay. Everything has stopped, businesses are closed, an unprecedented tragedy,” he declared.

On the street were several people who were following the 94th anniversary celebration of Aliança’s emancipation. The entrepreneur said that Beatriz’s father, Marly’s brother, was with them, but suffered only minor injuries.

“There were two deaths of my family: my legitimate cousin and my second cousin. They were approximately four meters apart. The whole family was there. [parentes] came from Recife”, said Carlos Alberto.

According to the social entrepreneur, the family always participates in the event. He claimed that Marly left a husband and a teenage son.

“He was born and raised here in the city. He knew everyone, he was from the evangelical movement, he helped in philanthropic entities. It’s a sadness, consternation, a pain. My cousin was a sister cousin. She was always involved in my social work. Always helping” , said.

Beatriz was the daughter of Carlos Alberto’s cousin and, according to him, a very dear young woman in the city. “Beatriz was a student, my cousin’s daughter. She was very excited for the election, to contribute her vote. She was a victim of this fatality. A very dear girl in the city, at school”, she said.

The death of the housewife took place in a hospital in Greater Recife after being transferred from the countryside and was recorded by the Civil Police. “Investigations have been initiated and continue until the case is fully clarified,” she said in a statement.

Images sent to TV Globo by WhatsApp show the moment the marquee collapses (see video above). Samu reported that teams from the municipalities of Vicência and Goiana, also in Zona da Mata, were called in to support Aliança’s first responders.

The names of the injured were not released. A 14-year-old girl was taken to Hospital da Restauração, in Recife. Four other people were taken to Hospital Berlarmino Correia, in Goiana: a 39-year-old woman, a 12-year-old teenager and two men, one 27 and the other 38.

As a result of what happened, the city government announced on social media that the festivities that were supposed to take place during the week were canceled and that it would declare official mourning in the city.

“We wish strength to the families of the bereaved families and we will join in prayers for the feeling of loss to be eased,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media.