Avaí announces resignation of coach Eduardo Barroca

In the relegation zone of the Brasileirão, Avaí fired coach Eduardo Barroca this Monday (12)

O Hawaii announced this Monday (12) the dismissal of the coach Eduardo Baroca.

Departure takes place one day after 1-1 draw with Athletico-PR, in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship.

The commander had been in office since February, when he took over from Claudinei Oliveira.

After a good start to the Brasileirão, Barroca was falling with the Santa Catarina team. In the last 10 games, there were six defeats and only one victory.

As a result of the recent performance, Avai entered the relegation zone, which also motivated the departure of the coach.

At the moment, the Florianópolis club is the 18th placed, with 25 spots.

The distance to the coritibawhich is the first club out of sticking, is three points at the moment.

Read the official note from Avaí:

Avaí Futebol Clube informs that Eduardo Barroca is no longer the club’s coach. The shutdown took place on the morning of this Monday (12).

Avaí thanks the professional for the services, aware of the dedication and commitment throughout the process. The Lion wishes you success in your new projects.

The Football Department holds a press conference this Tuesday (13), at a time to be defined in the sequence