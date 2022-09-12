Average number of cases hits lowest mark in 252 days

Brazil today recorded a moving average of 8,142 cases, marking the lowest level in the last 252 days. On January 2, the average number of cases was 7,628. The information is from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

Brazil registered 2,285 new cases known of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 34,574,765 positive tests reported since March 2020.

The moving average of cases records drop for the 5th day in a row, with -46%. of variation in comparison with 14 days. In relation to the federation units, one is stable and the other 16 are in decline. None show acceleration on the indicator.

The country recorded a moving average of 70 deaths caused by covid-19, same number as yesterday. The moving average is calculated from the average of deaths over the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most effective way of measuring the evolution of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 8 new deaths by the disease in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 684,914 deaths accumulated.

The moving average of deaths has dropped for the 8th day in a row, with a variation of -50% compared to 14 days ago. The five regions follow the national scenario of reduction in the indicator: Northeast (-52%), North (-54%), Southeast (-43%), South (-61%) and Central-West (-38%).

In relation to the federation units, four are stable and another ten are in decline. None show acceleration in the moving average of deaths.

Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santos, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Paraná, Rondônia, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo did not register deaths today. Acre, Amapá, DF, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not disclose data.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-44%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data today

Rio de Janeiro: Did not update data today

North region

Acre: did not update data today

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: did not update the data today

Roraima: did not update the data today

Tocantins: did not update data today

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (-4%)

Maranhão: did not update the data today

Pernambuco: did not update data today

Rio Grande do Norte: did not update the data today

Sergipe: did not update the data today

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data today

Mato Grosso: fall (-64%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (0%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-49%)

Santa Catarina: stability (-7%)

Federal government data

Brazil reported seven new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as indicated in the bulletin released today (11) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 684,860 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 2,477 positive tests for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, which made the total number of infected people rise to 34,528,625 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.