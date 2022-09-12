Baby born on Linha Amarela, on the way to hospital | Rio de Janeiro

A baby was born this Saturday (10) on the Yellow Line. In labor and on her way to the hospital, the child’s mother was attended by teams from the Lamsa concessionaire around 5:50 pm. The baby was born shortly after, at 18:05, weighing 3.30 kg and 47 cm in the mobile ICU of the concessionaire.
The delivery was performed by the staff on duty. A doctor, a nurse and a nursing technician were approached on the road by the pregnant woman’s neighbor, who was driving with her to the Carmela Dutra Maternity Hospital, in Lins de Vasconcelos.
- Baby is born on the Rio-Niterói Bridge
Unintentionally, the neighbor made a mistake and stopped on the road to ask for directions. He did not notice that he was talking to health professionals.
Upon noticing the emergency of the case, the Lamsa team evaluated the pregnant woman, took her out of the car and welcomed her to the mobile ICU, where the delivery was then performed.
The baby, a boy, was born healthy. The child and the mother received postpartum care and were taken to the Carmela Dutra Municipal Maternity Hospital. The two are doing fine.
Leaving on the Rio-Niterói Bridge
Noah was born last Wednesday, at the height of the Central Vain — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
In July, a baby was born in the middle of the Rio-Niterói Bridge. The parents were on their way to the maternity ward, but they couldn’t make it in time.
The mother went into labor in the early hours of July 20th. The grandmother was called in a hurry to take the couple who were in Itaipu, in Niterói, to the maternity hospital in Flamengo, in Rio.
But when they were in the middle of the Bridge, at the height of the Central Gap, Noah was born. In the register of the little one, the place of birth is Ponte Presidente Costa e Silva, Rio de Janeiro.