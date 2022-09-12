Bia Zaneratto regrets cuts at Palmeiras: “Extra-field situations made it very difficult” | Brazilian female

The “Empress” avoided delving into the matter, but regretted the absence of the titular defense duo and admitted that off-field situations hampered the team’s performance in the decisive duel.

– It’s not my place to talk about it. People are sad. They are important players, we counted on them. But we closed ourselves off and understood that we had to do the best with what we had. Júlia (Bianchi) wasn’t even in the position and played there. Unfortunately we didn’t have them (Agustina and Thais). We went with whoever was here and wanted to help us. We tried, but it was clear that off-field situations made it very difficult for us.

The press office said that it is an “internal matter and that the club will not manifest itself at this time”. According to reporter Felipe Brisola, from sportv, the decision to cut came from the board.

During the broadcast of the semifinal, Brisola updated the situation and said that Agustina was removed for disciplinary reasons. The final straw would have been a disproportionate reaction to her not being captain in the last game. In solidarity with her colleague, Thais refused to act this Saturday.

Without them, Júlia Bianchi was improvised in the sector to work alongside Day Silva. Palmeiras needed to win to have a chance to advance, but they lost 4-0 and said goodbye to the dream of the unprecedented title in front of 11,450 fans (a record for women’s football at Allianz Parque).

– We are very frustrated with the result. The crowd attended. But the penalty there at the beginning ended us, I wasn’t counting on that. Still, we kept trying, but unfortunately it didn’t work. It’s not two games that will erase what we’ve done. Let’s go with everything for the next competitions. It’s turning the key and looking for what’s ahead to win the titles that we know our team is capable of – commented Bia.