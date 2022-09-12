Biel do Furduncinho clarifies “abandonment” to Camila Cabello on stage

Biel do Furduncinho lived a great moment in his career when he went up to the World Stage of Rock in Rio this Saturday (11/9) and sang the hit “Ai, Preto” with Camila Cabello. Revelation of the new era of funk carioca, he also shared the scene with Lennon (L7) and MC Bianca, who were also popular throughout Brazil. However, much is said about Biel having “abandoned” the Cuban popstar during the presentation. In an exclusive conversation with the LeoDias column, Biel clarifies that there was absolutely none of that.

“There was no such thing, I am very grateful for Camila’s invitation, even after the show I went to her dressing room and thanked her again, the show and participation were incredible. We had a great party on stage, she made us very comfortable to sing the song, she just wanted to enjoy and dance the hit with her dancers”, he said.

L7nnon, MC Bianca, Biel do Furduncinho and Camila Cabello

Minutes after the show, Biel told how it was to go on stage at Rock in Rio and feel the audience’s vibration. “It was amazing!! First, thank God for the opportunity, thank Camila for the invitation. It was sensational! Total gratitude.. our sound dominated the world”, celebrated Biel, a current sensation.

In the artist’s grandiose and remarkable show, the presence of the funkers was considered a great moment of the night. The audience of more than 70 thousand people sang Ai Preto and made the City of Rock a great funk dance.

