Bolsonarista denies lunch box to lady after she declares vote for Lula, see video

A video of a voter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, went viral on social media after the man embarrassed a lady during lunch box donations. The woman would have declared her vote for ex-president Lula, current candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) for the presidency of the Republic in these elections, when questioned about her political position. He said she would no longer receive donations. The case would have happened in the municipality of Itapeva (SP).

According to the video, the man asks the woman the following question: “In this campaign, are you Bolsonaro or Lula?”. Then she replies that it is Lula. In disbelief, the bolsonarista replies: “Lula?”, and the lady confirms: “Yes’.

“So it’s good. Here people, she’s Lula. As of today, there’s no more lunch box. It’s the last lunch box that comes here at the lady’s house. Now ask Lula. Ok?”, said the donor after the owner of house to reaffirm their vote. Surprised, she even asked him if the whole situation was true. The man once again said that now the woman would have to ask Lula: “No more lunchboxes here”, she said.

According to the Ninja Mediathe lady is called Ilza Ramos Rodrigues and has been in need, she is from the city of Itapeva, São Paulo.

