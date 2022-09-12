Bolsonarista says he regrets humiliating woman who votes for Lula

In video, Cssio Cenali (photo) apologized for humiliating a woman who is in financial need (photo: Reproduction/Jornal Ita News)

Businessman Cssio Cenali, who told a woman that he would no longer help her with food because she was a voter for Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), recorded a video this Sunday (11/9) to say he was “repentant” for his attitude. On Saturday, he went viral on social media for ordering his wife to “ask Lula” for the lunch box he used to receive. A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Cenali was heavily criticized on social media. Wearing a black shirt, he decided to record an apology video.

“I am here to apologize for the video, for the misfortune of having made this video. I am very sorry. I have been making 60 lunchboxes every Wednesday for more than two years and delivering them to homeless people – including this lady”, he said.

understand the case

In the first video, Cenali appears delivering a woman lunch box. Then he asks if she chooses Lula or Bolsonaro in the October election. After she answers that she is going to vote for PT, the businessman changes the tone of his speech.

The woman seems incredulous with the scene, but the seriousness of the promise that he will no longer help her because she votes for the PT candidate is reinforced by the man, who repeats again “go ask Lula”.

Today, Cenali has changed the speech. “That’s not what will make me stop this work of mine. It’s a work I do with my resources. I don’t have political support for this, I don’t have anything. I just want charity.”