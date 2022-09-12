Bolsonaro confirms going to London funeral

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed the trip to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, scheduled for the 19th. UOL by Itamaraty.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Brazilian embassy in the English capital received an invitation to attend the ceremony last night. This morning, Bolsonaro confirmed to Itamaraty his participation in the funeral.

The report of UOL contacted the Presidency’s Secom (Communication Department) to send details about the president’s visit to London. The press office said it does not yet have this information.

Earlier, Folha de S.Paulo reported that the idea is for the president to participate in the ceremony on the 19th and go straight to New York, where he will speak at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, on the 20th.

On Thursday (8), when the death of the queen was confirmed, Bolsonaro mourned the death and decreed three days of official mourning in the country.

On his Twitter, Bolsonaro said that Brazil received the news with “great regret and emotion”, citing a phrase that would have been said by Elizabeth. The queen died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Brazilian government also mourned Elizabeth’s death in an official profile.

“It is with great sorrow and emotion that Brazil receives the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary and unique woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love for her country will continue to inspire us and the whole world until the end of time,” Bolsonaro wrote.