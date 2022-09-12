Bolsonaro confirms presence at Elizabeth II’s funeral and intends to use images at election time

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed presence at the funeral of queen elizabeth II, which will take place on September 19, in London, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to sources close to the president, the possibility that the candidate for reelection could make images for electoral propaganda weighed in the decision.

The queen died on Thursday, 8, at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne, in the longest reign in UK history. O King Charles III took the throne.

“The invitation to the ceremony was sent, on Saturday night (10), to the Brazilian Embassy in London. When consulted on Sunday morning (11), the President of the Republic instructed the Itamaraty to respond positively to the invitation”, informed the Itamaraty.

From London, Bolsonaro travels to New York, where he will participate in the opening of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), on September 20. On the day of the queen’s death, Bolsonaro had said he was considering going to the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession in Edinburgh: funeral must bring together world leaders

Photograph: EFE/EPA/Corporal Nathan GM Tanuku, RLC / British Army

On Twitter, the president said on the day of the queen’s death that she was an “example of leadership” and will continue to inspire Brazil and the whole world.

“It is with great sorrow and emotion that Brazil receives the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary and singular woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love for her country will continue to inspire us and the whole world until the end of time,” he wrote.

Continues after advertising

The president published a sentence said by the monarch and stated that, with these words, Elizabeth II showed why she was a queen of all, not just of the British. “When life seems difficult, the brave don’t lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are even more determined to fight for a better future”, read the queen’s sentence.

“Eternity often surprises us, taking from us those we love, but today, it was eternity’s turn to be surprised, with the glorious arrival of Her Highness the Queen of the United Kingdom. May God receive her in his infinite kindness and comfort her family and the British people,” Bolsonaro said. “GOD SAVE THE QUEEN!”, he amended. The government also decreed three days of official mourning.