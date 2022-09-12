Bolsonaro confirms presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Blog Ana Flor

The longest-serving British monarch in history, who spent 70 years on the throne, Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The queen was succeeded to the throne by her eldest son, proclaimed King Charles III.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Alberto França, informed the blog that the invitation to Bolsonaro arrived on Saturday (10) at the Brazilian embassy in London. Bolsonaro, who is a candidate for re-election, asked to confirm his presence and that of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

UK embassy sources confirm to the blog that the British government has already received the green light for Bolsonaro to go to the funeral. Elizabeth II’s State Funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Afterwards, the monarch’s body will be buried at Windsor Castle.

The Itamaraty is already preparing the trip. A protocol team from the Brazilian government is due to travel to London this week. The Planalto Palace plans the logistics of the president’s trip, as on Tuesday, September 20, the day after the funeral, Bolsonaro will speak in New York (USA) at the opening of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.