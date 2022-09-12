Bolsonaro confirms trip to Elizabeth II’s funeral in the United Kingdom

After paying their condolences to the royal family and talking to foreign journalists about Brazilian politics, the idea of ​​the government summit is to embark on the same day for the United States.

Alan Santos/PR

Jair Bolsonaro must travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II



O Federal government is preparing the details of the trip from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the UKwhere the President of the Republic will accompany the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled for September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London. “The invitation to the ceremony was sent, on Saturday night (10), to the Brazilian Embassy in London. When consulted on Sunday morning (11), the President of the Republic instructed the Itamaraty to respond positively to the invitation”, informed the Itamaraty. The government also decreed three days of mourning. “Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, counting from the date of publication of this Decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland” , says the text published in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). After paying their condolences to the royal family and talking to foreign journalists about Brazilian politics, the idea of ​​the government summit is to embark on the same day for the United Statesthe country that will host the opening of the UN General Assembly on the 20th of September. This Monday, the 12th, the president and some ministers will go to the United Kingdom embassy, ​​in Brasília, to sign a book of condolences.

*With information from reporter Bruno Pinheiro