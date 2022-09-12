Bolsonaro goes to podcast and must miss Rosa Weber’s inauguration

President had scheduled a trip to a program for Christians in São Paulo; Ministers try to convince Bolsonaro to change agenda

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) must miss the inauguration of Minister Rosa Weber in the presidency of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on Monday (12.Sep.2022), at 17:00. He had already marked his participation some time ago in an interview with podcasts aimed at the Christian audience, in São Paulo, at 7 pm.

Ministers of his government try to convince the president to go to the STF. For now, Bolsonaro is determined to keep the interview, which will be conducted and broadcast simultaneously by the podcasts. dunamis, hub, Felipe Vilela, Positively, Luma Elpidio and Luciano will rise.

Rosa Weber invited all presidential candidates (including Bolsonaro) and former presidents to her inauguration. Ciro Gomes, from PDT, and Soraya Thronicke, from União Brasil, included the event in the agendas published by their teams.

The minister will succeed Luiz Fux, who has been at the head of the Court for the last 2 years. Will have Roberto Barroso as vice in a shorter term: the magistrate turns 75 on October 2, 2023, when she retires compulsorily.

The inauguration ceremony has 1,300 guests, 350 of them to accompany the plenary of the Supreme Court.

On August 16, Bolsonaro attended the inauguration ceremony of the minister Alexandre de Moraes as president of TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and came face to face with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), his direct opponent in this year’s presidential elections.

In his speech after his inauguration, Moraes praised electronic voting machines, democracy and criticized hate speech on the internet.

Moraes’ inauguration was also attended by the presidents of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luiz Fux; from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); and from the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in addition to ministers from the courts, the government and various authorities.

The ceremony also promoted the meeting of former presidents Dilma Rousseff (EN), Michel Temer (MDB) and Jose Sarney (MDB).