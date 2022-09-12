Bolsonaro grows and Lula falls, but still leads poll

posted on 09/12/2022 08:56 / updated on 09/12/2022 09:12



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert/PT; Alan Santos/PR; PDT/Disclosure; Pedro França/Agência Senado)

In the new round of electoral research on voting intentions in the first round of FSB Comunicação for the bank BTG Pactual, released this Monday (12/9), the former president and candidate for the PT, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, presented the highest percentage among candidates with 41% of intentions.

In second place is President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and candidate for reelection with 35% of voting intentions. Ciro Gomes (PDT) maintained third place with 9% and Simone Tebet (MDB) in fourth (7%).

In comparison with the previous survey released on September 5, Lula and Ciro fell by 1 percentage point. The PT had 42% and the pedestrian had 8%.

On the other hand, Simone Tebet and Bolsonaro showed growth of 1 percentage point. The MDB candidate had 6% of the intentions in the last poll and the president had 34%.

2000 voters were interviewed between the 9th and 11th of September 2022 and the margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), under number BR-06321/2022.





2nd shift

Several 2nd round scenarios were compared in the survey among the best placed candidates in the survey.

Lula would win all the candidates in direct confrontations. In the simulation between PT and Bolsonaro, Lula would win with 51% of intentions, against 38% for Bolsonaro.

In the other two scenarios analyzed by Bolsonaro, the candidate for reelection would lose to Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes. In these scenarios, the voting intentions were 48% for Tebet against 40% for Bolsonaro and 50% for Ciro against 38% for the president.

Lula would win Ciro Gomes with 46%, while the pedetista triage 35% of intentions. In comparison with Tebet, the MDB candidate had 34% of the intentions against 48% for Lula.