Bolsonaro visits embassy and signs book of condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro went to the United Kingdom embassy in Brasília, this Monday (12), to sign the book of condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving British monarch in history, who spent 70 years on the throne, Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was succeeded to the throne by her eldest son, now King Charles III.

Bolsonaro has already confirmed his presence at the queen’s funeral, scheduled for next Monday (19). The president, candidate for re-election, will travel to England in the midst of the election campaign.

The book of condolences for the Queen’s death was opened for signatures last week. Interested parties can sign the document at the official residence of the embassy, ​​in Brasília, from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm, until the monarch’s funeral is held. Buckingham Palace has also opened a virtual book of condolences.

Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, who accompanied him to the embassy, ​​wrote in the book that they admire Elizabeth II’s “great personality” and “sense of duty”.

“On behalf of the Brazilian government and people, I express my deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, as well as the royal family and King Charles III, on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” wrote the President and First Lady.

“I express my admiration for a woman of great personality whose sense of duty and devotion has, over more than seven decades of reign, left a legacy of leadership and stability for the British people and the world.”

Elizabeth II’s state funeral is scheduled for September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Afterwards, the monarch’s body will be buried at Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth II’s funeral will be the first with state honors in the UK since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

In addition to the Royal Family, political leaders will be present, including Bolsonaro and US President Joe Biden.