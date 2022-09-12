Bolsonaro will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in England

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will travel to London to personally attend the funeral of the Queen of England Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8/9). The ceremony is scheduled for September 19.

Bolsonaro’s presence at the funeral was confirmed to the column by Chancellor Carlos França. According to him, the invitation to the event arrived on the night of this Saturday (10/9), and on the morning of this Sunday (11/9) the president ordered the presence to be confirmed.

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro will accompany the president.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister informed that the Brazilian delegation should leave for London next Saturday (17/9). From the English capital, Bolsonaro will go straight to New York, for the UN General Assembly.

Carlos França pointed out that Itamaraty is still defining the logistics of Bolsonaro’s trip to England. The details should be defined at a meeting between the minister and the president on Monday morning (12/9).

Also this Monday, France and Bolsonaro should go together to the United Kingdom Embassy in Brasilia to sign the book of condolences for Elizabeth II, as the column reported on Friday (9/9).