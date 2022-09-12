Brazil is bronze and reaches the sixth consecutive medal at the Volleyball World Cup

For a team that won it all in the first decade of the 2000s, anything short of first place feels like a setback. But times are different, the international scene of men’s volleyball is very balanced, and the bronze medal won this Sunday (11) at the World Cup by the Brazilian team is worthy of celebration.

To reach third place, Brazil needed to overcome Slovenia and a history of failures in games like this, caused by a difficulty in getting back up after defeats in semifinals. The victory, in Katowice (Poland), came 3-1, with partials of 25/18, 25/18, 22/25 and 25/18. The team had everything to close the game in straight sets, hesitated in the third, but managed to recover, thanks a lot to Wallace, who scored 10 points in what must have been his last set for the Brazilian team.

The podium is sixth in a row only at World Championships. The team was three times champion between 2002 and 2010, and runner-up in 2014 and 2018. Counting the defeat in the semifinal of this edition, yesterday, Poland is three times in a row that prevents Brazil from winning the title. In the first two, in the final. This one, in the semifinal, because the FIVB created criteria to benefit the hosts in the knockout stage. Soon the Poles play the final against Italy.

The World Cup proves the balance of international volleyball. None of Tokyo’s three medalists made it to the semi-finals this time around: France and Argentina dropped out in the quarterfinals and Russia is suspended. Runners-up in the League of Nations, the USA also fell by the wayside.

Brazil, on the other hand, reached the semifinals twice, and ended up competing for bronze twice. In Tokyo, psychologically shaken, he lost against Argentina. This time, he finally managed to end a taboo. Until then, he had lost all third and fourth decisions in major events: three in Worlds (1986, 1990 and 1998) and two in Olympics (1988 and 2020).

The campaign must ensure the continuity of the work of Renan Dal Zotto, who had been much criticized. Under his command, Brazil just didn’t beat Poland, at their house, and by very little. Otherwise, he won six games, despite the absences of Alan, Isac (in the entire World Cup) and Lucarelli (in the final and in the decisive set in the semifinal).

In addition, the campaign restores Leal’s morale, who should finish the World Cup as the tournament’s top scorer, and takes an important step in the team’s slow process of renewal. Cachopa played as a starter for most of the World Cup (although Bruninho started very well when called, as he does today), Rodriguinho had important participations, and Adriano did well in this dispute for the bronze, despite still showing some irregularities.

The game

Without being able to count on Lucarelli, who felt a muscle injury at the end of the fourth set of the semifinal, yesterday, Renan initially selected Rodriguinho as a starter. But it didn’t take long to turn back, in the face of a bad start for the Brazilian team. The pointer was well marked, and Cachopa could not find Leal.

The two left for Bruninho and Adriano’s entries, and the team improved, taking the lead in the score in Lucão’s passage through the serve. There were seven straight points for the Brazilian team, which opened 21 to 18 and left to close the set.

The second set was much calmer, mainly because Brazil’s block worked better than Slovenia’s. And Leal, who has everything to be in the championship team, turned one ball after another.

There were six points in the second set alone, which helped him to probably close the championship as the top scorer in the World Cup, as Leal arrived this Sunday with 14 points more than the Polish Kurek, who is still playing in the final.

Led by the naturalized Cuban, Brazil had everything to close the match in the third set. It came to open 15 to 9, but succumbed in the net of two, the weakest of the selection. Slovenia jumped ahead by 16 to 15, used and abused the serves on Adriano, who became emotionally destabilized, and ended up closing the set without major difficulties.

The fourth set also started all over for the Europeans, with many mistakes by Brazil, which was four points behind, but went after it, risking the serve and scoring well in the block. Only Lucão, the game’s ace, ended the match with five points on the ground. The top scorer of the game, however, was Wallace, with 22 points, ten in the last set alone.