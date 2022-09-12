Brazil misses the last shot and is defeated by Argentina in the final of the Copa América de Basketball | basketball

The Copa America de Basketball returned to Brazil after 38 years, but the party, after all, was Argentina. In the disputed decision on Sunday night, at the Geraldão gymnasium, in Recife, the Selection achieved a reaction that seemed historic. and, in a dramatic finale, he had the last shot of the game, but Lucas Dias’ three-pointer did not fall. The brothers won by 75 to 73 reaching the third championship and postponing the dream of the Brazilian penta.

1 of 3 Argentina beats Brazil in the final of the Copa América de Basketball, in Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Argentina beats Brazil in the final of the Copa América de Basketball, in Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The Argentines had two first quarters of superiority, in which they opened an advantage with good use of the three-point line. After a “shake” at half-time, Brazil came back better and got a reaction that turned the score around in the last quarter. However, Argentina took the lead again and scored with the Copa America scorer Gabriel Deck, and the Brazilian ball in the end was in the hoop.

Deck was the scorer of the game, with 20 points, and elected the MVP of the competition. Laprovittola, with 15, and Campazzo, with 13, also stood out for the champions. In Brazil, Benite finished with 18 points, and Huertas and Yago had 11 each.

Argentina started the game hitting four three-pointers, and Brazil’s shots didn’t fall. Thus, the opponents opened 14 to 4 and coach Gustavo de Conti asked for time. After Yago’s entry, the selection improved and stagnated the Argentine rhythm, but failed to generate a consistent reaction.

The Argentine artillery on the perimeter remained strong (6 out of 13), and on the Brazilian side just a three-pointer, with Lucas Mariano. In this way, the selection ended the fourth losing from 26 to 14.

1st quarter: Gabriel Deck takes advantage of the rebound and makes the dunk. 4 x 11

Brazil came back with a three-ball from Benite to give morale and lift the fans in Geraldão. With some well-crafted plays, the difference was reduced to 23-30, but Argentina returned to hit three-point shots and amended infiltrations in the Brazilian defense, increasing the score to 40-25.

As in the first quarter, the reaction sketch ran into errors on the three-point line – it was just 3 hits out of 14 attempts. On the other hand, the Argentines kept scoring, mainly after good distribution of the ball, which they thought the player was better positioned. The opposing advantage at half-time was 48-38.

2nd quarter: Benite scores from three and Brazil decreases. 17 x 26

Brazil came back much better in the third quarter and brought competitiveness to the match. Five three-pointers dropped, defense improved and players grabbed offensive rebounds. The selection was three points away on the scoreboard in at least four opportunities, but could not draw.

Benite grew the most in the fourth, reaching 15 points in the game. With two perimeter balls hit. In Argentina, the main scorers stagnated, but Laprovittola took responsibility, reaching 13 in the match. Score from 67 to 60 for the visitors.

A three-ball at the start reduced the difference to 67 to 65. Then Léo Meindl’s basket tie after an offensive rebound, which set the gym on fire. Brazilian turn to 70-69 after a three-pointer from Lucas Dias in the corner and, from there, tension with each ball possession.

4th quarter: Lucas Dias kills from three and Brazil takes the lead. 70 x 69

Lucas Dias’ three-ball put Brazil in front 73 to 71, and after an Argentine error, Yago couldn’t get it right. Campazzo provided a beautiful assist for Delia to equalize at 73-73.

After a wrong shot by Benite, Argentine possession and Gabriel Deck’s basket to put Argentina in front by 75 to 73 with 16 seconds left on the scoreboard. Brazilian time requested. On the way back, the play was on Lucas Dias, who was hot on the three-pointer, but the ball didn’t fall and the team couldn’t get the rebound. Argentina victory.

4th quarter: Deck puts Argentina in front, with the help of the backboard. 73 x 75