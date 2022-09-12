Brazil registers deflation for the second consecutive month in August

Brazil registered again deflation in august, the second consecutive month. The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation gauge, dropped 0.36% in the last month, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Read more: New food stamp rules include a fine of up to BRL 50,000 for those who break them

The level is the lowest for the month since 1998. The drop was mainly driven by the double-digit percentage reduction in fuel prices, but it was still below the July result (-68%).

In the last 12 months, the increase in the IPCA is 8.73%, the lowest since June 2021. This was the first time that the indicator was below 10% this year.

“Some factors explain the smaller drop compared to July. One of them is the less intense retraction of electric energy (-1.27%), which had been 5.78% in the previous month, as a result of the reduction of ICMS rates. There was also acceleration in some groups, such as health and personal care (1.31%) and clothing (1.69%), and the less strong fall in the transport group in August. In the previous month, the prices of gasoline, which is the most important item in the group, had fallen by 15.48% and, in August, the retraction was smaller (-11.64%)”, details the research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

Fuels pull deflation

The Transport group was the main responsible for the decline, having contributed with a drop of 0.72% in the index after registering a loss of 3.37%. Within the group, the highlight goes to the price of fuel, which fell 10.82%.

All four products surveyed fell: natural gas for vehicles (-2.12%), diesel (-3.76%), ethanol (-8.67%) and gasoline (-11.64%). The last product had the greatest negative impact among the 377 IPCA sub-items, at -0.67%.

There was also a reduction in air ticket prices (-12.07%), the first after four months of highs. “This is a comparison with July, which is a vacation month and there is an increase in demand. In addition, there were four consecutive months of highs, which raises the basis for comparison. There is also the impact of the reduction in jet fuel during this period,” says Kislanov.

Result by group

With the exception of Transport, only the Communication group registered deflation. Check out details about the August IPCA:

Food and drinks: 0.24

Housing: 0.10

Household items: 0.42

Clothing: 1.69

Transport: -3.37

Health and personal care: 1.31

Personal expenses: 0.54

Education: 0.61

Communication: -1.10

INPC also drops in August

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) also shows deflation in August, of 0.31%. The indicator measures inflation for families earning between 1 and 5 minimum wages, salaried workers and residents of urban areas. With the result, the index accumulates a high of 4.65% since January, and 8.83% in the last 12 months.