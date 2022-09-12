C6 Bank prepares to allow customers to purchase points

Apparently, something new is coming to the loyalty program market! O C6 Bank is communicating to its customers about a change in the regulation of the Atoms Programadding a clause in the document about the purchase of points.

new regulation

In the email sent to customers, C6 Bank only informs that “The Atoms Program regulation was updated on 09/09/2022”. However, when analyzing the document, we identified that clause 4.5 was added, referring to “Purchase of Points”.

As can be seen in the document, C6 Bank customers will be able to purchase points using their bank credit card directly in the application. An important detail is that the points will be credited within 5 days after the transaction is confirmed.

The previous regulation, which can still be accessed through the C6 application, does not contain the information on the Purchase of Points:

Comment

This could be a great novelty in Átomos, since the purchase of points can greatly increase the attractiveness of the program. As a reference, others players of the segment also allow this type of transaction, as is the case with Livelo and Esfera.

The attractiveness, however, will be completely related to the price that will be practiced or promotions that will be carried out by C6. It is worth remembering that both Livelo and Esfera charge the standard price of R$70 for every 1,000 points acquired, but offer discounts for customers who subscribe to their clubs and also carry out campaigns that provide up to 50% off, that is, reducing the price to up to R$35 for every 1,000 points purchased.

It is important to note that C6 Bank currently has a partnership with Livelo, allowing its customers to transfer their points to the partner program. Therefore, the purchase of Atoms points may represent, indirectly, a purchase of Livelo points (if there is no restriction by the programs).

We’ll keep an eye on C6 Bank’s next steps on that front! What did you think of this news? For more information, access the updated regulation and to learn more about the Átomos program click here.