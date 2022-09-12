CAIXA will hold a real estate auction with exclusive discounts; see how to participate

On the 23rd of September, the Federal Savings Bank will hold an auction that will feature 220 properties. At first, the event will be promoted by Fidalgo Leilões and will make available houses, apartments, land and commercial establishments to interested parties with discounts of up to 70% of the appraisal value.

real estate auction

According to information, the auction will feature properties in the following states:

Alagoas (six);

Amapa (one);

Bahia (three);

Ceará (seven);

Federal District (one);

Goiás (30);

Maranhao (two);

Mato Grosso (one);

Minas Gerais (three);

Pará (14);

Paraiba (13);

Paraná (24);

Pernambuco (24);

Piauí (one);

Rio de Janeiro (17);

Rio Grande do Sul (19);

Santa Catarina (two); and

Sao Paulo (42).

Payment methods for the Caixa Auction

According to official information, properties can be financed, paid in installments or even purchased with the balance of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). In principle, the conditions offered change from batch to batch.

Featured properties

In Marília, in the state of São Paulo, there is an apartment with 45.48 m² of private area with two bedrooms, a laundry area, bathroom, living room, kitchen and a parking space. The initial bid will be R$ 53.2 thousand.

In Brasília (DF), there is another apartment with a total area of ​​35.79m², which contains a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and service area, with bids starting at R$49,300.

Also featured is a house with 68.59m² of private area, 126m² of land area, two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom, a parking space and service area. The property is located in Bela Vista do Paraiso (PR) and its initial lace will be R$ 34.5 thousand.

How to participate in the Caixa Auction

To participate in the auction, simply access the Fidalgo Leilões website, register and inform the mandatory documents requested in the public notice.

Caixa releases withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

The worker who works with a formal contract can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from their accounts linked to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, around 42 million people were benefited.

The FGTS is created with monthly deposits made by the employer. In short, the credit must correspond to 8% of the salary paid to the employee. In addition, with each new contract, a new FGTS account is opened for the worker.

Thus, due to the economic crisis, the Federal Government allowed workers to make an extraordinary withdrawal from the balance available in the Guarantee Fund. The deposits took place between the months of April and June of this year.

In this sense, workers who want to withdraw the amounts can access their Caixa Tem account – opened automatically by Caixa Econômica Federal. Through the platform it is possible to move resources easily through the services.

In any case, there are other ways to access the money from the Guarantee Fund, remembering that each of them is provided for by law.