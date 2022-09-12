Caixa’s real estate sale with a DISCOUNT of up to 70%; see how to participate

Have you ever thought about being able to buy a property with up to 70% off its appraisal value? Through Feira de Imóveis da Caixa this may be possible. In partnership with Fidalgo Leilões, on September 23, Caixa will auction 220 properties, including land, houses, apartments and even commercial premises. In this way, it will be possible to purchase properties with up to 70% discount.

In addition, properties are present in several states of the country, which can make the purchase more dynamic, as it is possible to find opportunities in different locations. To know more details about the states and about the auction, follow the article below.

Caixa Real Estate Fair

First of all, it is important to highlight in which states it will be possible to find properties that will be for sale on September 23 through the auction. This is because states may only have one property available, while others may have forty-two. In this sense, there are opportunities in the following states: Piauí, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal and Amapá, which have a property respectively.

In addition, there are also states that have two properties, as is the case of Maranhão. There is also Santa Catarina, with two, Bahia and also Minas Gerais, with three in each, Alagoas, with six and Ceará, which has seven options.

Other states that complete the Feirão da Caixa list are Paraíba, which has 13, Pará, with 14, Rio de Janeiro, with 17, and Rio Grande do Sul, with 19. Finally, the states that have more options available São Paraná, with 24, Goiás, with 30, and, in addition, São Paulo, which has 42 properties.

It is worth remembering that the conditions for making the payment of the places change according to the offer. Therefore, it is possible to find offers in which there is the possibility of financing, others in which there is a chance to use the money from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) to make a down payment.

How to participate?

Anyone interested in the opportunity can access the official page of Fidalgo Leilões, through the address: https://www.fidalgoleiloes.com.br/.

It is necessary to create a registration on the platform and send the requested documents. These documents are provided for in the notice of the Caixa’s Real Estate Fair. The properties that, by chance, are not purchased in this edition, may be present in future editions.

Some of the highlights of this edition are a house in Paraná, an apartment in Brasília and an apartment in the state of São Paulo.

