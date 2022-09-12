Candoca scolds Lorena for helping Tertulinho in Mar do Sertão

It is undeniable that Lorraine (Mariana Sena) loves Candoca (Isadora Cruz) with all the strength in Sertão Seabut her enthusiasm to help others injects a climate of dangerous friction into the plot, after all, the teacher is not so happy with her little talk (Renato Góes), while he insists on promoting desperate solutions to keep the marriage going, including a wedding party organized by Lorena.

Initially, the forecast revolves around a relaxed family moment, but Candoca shows his dissatisfaction with the surprise party and still makes a point of finding the right time to scold Lorena. However, Tertulinho’s wife faithfully believes that she shouldn’t let her anger out on her friend, after all she was just trying to be proactive and help the playboy’s family to guarantee a pleasant party.

Despite the friction, Lorena and Candoca will resolve their differences in the telenovela. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

This means that, instead of selecting transparency, Candoca chooses a cold war path, treating Lorena in the smallest details and turning friendship into a double-edged sword. It will be necessary for Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) to take action to overcome the obstacles of the precious friendship in the soap opera, engaging sincere conversations with Candoca and Lorena to put an end to the friction.

The most important part of this story will be Candoca’s discomfort with Tertulinho’s exaggerated attitudes. After some unpleasant conversations, she finally files for a divorce and begins an intense journey in search of a new path. Will she quickly return to the arms of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé)? Let’s wait and see!