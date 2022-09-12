Car inflation drops again in August

The reduction in fuel prices caused, for the second month in a row, the fall in Car Inflation, disclosed by the Autoinforme Agency: this index reveals the evolution of the prices of products and services that the driver uses to drive the vehicle and carry out preventive maintenance . The result of August, therefore, was a deflation: – 1.32%.

The drop in fuel prices in August was 9.94% and, although spare parts (+3.24%) and insurance (+8.51%) had significant increases, the weight of the Fuels group was decisive for the fall of the index, since it represents 31.7% in the share of the total expenses that the driver has in the month.

There are five groups of expenses: in addition to Fuel, Parts and Insurance, Taxes (which had zero variation in August) and Automobile Services, which had a negative variation of 0.15%, are considered.

In total, the driver theoretically spent R$ 1,999.21 to drive the car and carry out preventive maintenance in the month. The reference considered in the study of Car Inflation is a new compact model.

The highest price increase in the month was for the insurance deductible, which rose 24%, followed by short-term parking, up 10.5%, and workshop labor, which was 9.9% more expensive.

Items that suffered the biggest increases Variation insurance deductible + 24.0% Parking for 2 hours + 10.5% Labor + 9.9% balancing + 9.6% brake pad + 9.5%

The biggest drops were in gasoline (-11.0%), alcohol (-7.3%) and candlesticks, which were 7.5% cheaper.

Items that suffered the biggest drops Variation Gasoline -11.0% Alcohol – 7.3% set of candles -7.5% Drums – 5.2% brake pad – 5.5%

Despite the drop in fuel prices having pulled car inflation down, it’s always good to save: watch the video and check out VRUM’s tips!