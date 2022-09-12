Car inflation drops again in August

The reduction in fuel prices caused, for the second month in a row, the fall in Car Inflation, disclosed by the Autoinforme Agency: this index reveals the evolution of the prices of products and services that the driver uses to drive the vehicle and carry out preventive maintenance . The result of August, therefore, was a deflation: – 1.32%.
The drop in fuel prices in August was 9.94% and, although spare parts (+3.24%) and insurance (+8.51%) had significant increases, the weight of the Fuels group was decisive for the fall of the index, since it represents 31.7% in the share of the total expenses that the driver has in the month.
There are five groups of expenses: in addition to Fuel, Parts and Insurance, Taxes (which had zero variation in August) and Automobile Services, which had a negative variation of 0.15%, are considered.
In total, the driver theoretically spent R$ 1,999.21 to drive the car and carry out preventive maintenance in the month. The reference considered in the study of Car Inflation is a new compact model.
The highest price increase in the month was for the insurance deductible, which rose 24%, followed by short-term parking, up 10.5%, and workshop labor, which was 9.9% more expensive.
|Items that suffered the biggest increases
|Variation
|insurance deductible
|+ 24.0%
|Parking for 2 hours
|+ 10.5%
|Labor
|+ 9.9%
|balancing
|+ 9.6%
|brake pad
|+ 9.5%
The biggest drops were in gasoline (-11.0%), alcohol (-7.3%) and candlesticks, which were 7.5% cheaper.
|Items that suffered the biggest drops
|Variation
|Gasoline
|-11.0%
|Alcohol
|– 7.3%
|set of candles
|-7.5%
|Drums
|– 5.2%
|brake pad
|– 5.5%
Despite the drop in fuel prices having pulled car inflation down, it’s always good to save: watch the video and check out VRUM’s tips!