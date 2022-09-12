Career and mental health: the importance of slowing down

Recently, several personalities are suspending their work due to mental health care, a topic that should be mandatory among everyone, including and especially among companies.

It doesn’t take a high-performance artist or athlete to suffer from psychological problems and realize it’s time to slow down.

According to The School of Life, mental health calls for acceptance that it can manifest itself even when workers have a fulfilling, meaningful life and enjoy what they do;

Therefore, no one should be reluctant to seek help. This situation demands proactivity in the same way that people do when they feel pain in their chest or knee. And most importantly, they should not be considered less worthy of sympathy.

In the corporate world, it is essential to understand this scenario and recognize when the time has come to slow down.

Time to take a step back

According to consultancy Robert Half, in a recent survey, 49% of recruiters believe that professionals are prone to burnout.

According to recruiters, the top five reasons they make this statement are heavier workloads (58%), lack of work-life balance (58%), more pressure to get results (55%), and high demand for work concentrated in small teams (51%).

The chances of someone having depression at work are high. It could be a colleague, your boss, or even you. According to research by the University of São Paulo in eleven countries, Brazil led the cases of depression and anxiety during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Check out tips on how to take care of mental health:

recognize the signs

Also according to Robert Half, if the worker perceives some of these scenarios, it may be time to seek treatment:

If the employee is tired all the time and can barely cooperate with colleagues. If it’s hard to concentrate or have a positive attitude – and the urge is to do nothing. Along with morale, your productivity is down the drain.

“Some people end up spending a lot more time on work activities, burying themselves in tasks to avoid emotions,” explains the recruitment and consulting company.

Look for a doctor

If the employee has a bad flu or signs of diabetes, he/she will seek appropriate treatment, and so it should be with psychological illnesses.

Depression is no different than any other chronic condition. Experts warn that it is possible to have it and maintain an independent and productive life. But it is important to identify the disease, obtain the medication – if applicable – and correctly comply with the doctor’s orders.

Decide when and if to talk to your boss

The type of company you work for and the relationship with supervisors interfere with how much the employee will open up about his depression. Consider these factors – and the type of treatment you need – to determine what information you are comfortable sharing.

Take care of body and mind

Looking at your physical health will help you sleep better and eat properly (even when it’s hard to put food in your mouth). One idea is to go for walks or even try a jog, even lightly — endorphins kick in and can alleviate some symptoms of depression.

If you can be outdoors and close to a park or nature, so much the better. Meditation also helps some people with depression or stress. It doesn’t need a method: deep, slow breathing oxygenates us and makes us feel better.

Enlist the help of your peers and family members

Conditions like depression make people more withdrawn, but colleagues at work can be a great source of help. Consider opening up to your closest friends and family. Surely they will be willing to help.

Anyone who lives with someone in depression, at work or at home, and realizes that something is wrong, can also help. Respecting boundaries, however, is critical.

Companies are keeping an eye on the mental health of employees

Research by Robert Half shows that 80% of companies are aware of and seek to change this scenario, adopting measures to achieve a better balance between professional and personal life.

The top five actions taken by companies are: allowing greater flexibility in working hours (55%), maintaining regular communication (51%), improving access to health and wellness benefits (35%), improving employee recognition programs ( 27%) and giving more support to working parents (20%).

What else can companies and their leaders do?

Face the issue as a priority and recognize that addressing the issue is fundamental;

Be open to dialogue to understand how the team is feeling;

Brainstorm ideas to reduce stress and burnout;

Empathy Practices: How is your team feeling and dealing with the elements of stress?

Maintain regular one-on-one calls with team members;

Count on professionals for projects to alleviate high work demands;

Encourage rest periods (holidays, day off).

“For professionals, the message remains to understand your moment, and recognize that something is not right. For organizations, here’s the tip: within a company, people – including all levels of the organizational pyramid – are the most valuable asset, but the most complex and least understood”, explains the company.

Therefore, it is always necessary to look for ways to take good care of employees before they find appreciation and acceptance in the competing organization.

With information Robert Half