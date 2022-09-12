Carrefour negotiates the sale of Big stores with Grupo Mateus

Grupo Carrefour is negotiating the sale of Big stores with Grupo Mateus. The decision follows the rules established by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which determined that the supermarket chain must dispose of some units.

The Chilean multinational Cencosud also analyzes part of the units placed on the market. In total, 14 stores are for sale, in an operation that can reach the amount of up to R$ 600 million, according to the newspaper Valor Econômico.

Photo: Disclosure 14 units of the Big are for sale

Of the 14 stores, two units are practically sold out. One, in Gravataí, in Rio Grande do Sul, for the Rio Grande do Sul chain Asun Supermercados. And another, in Olinda, Pernambuco, negotiated with Grupo Mateus. In parallel with the movement in the Northeast, two other stores are being sold in the south of the country, in Santa Maria and Viamão, both cities also in Rio Grande do Sul.

In May of this year, Cade unanimously approved the proposed acquisition of Big by Grupo Carrefour Brasil. The decision established the sale of 14 stores, 11 of which are hypermarkets and three supermarkets, representing approximately 4% of the Big’s total store network in 2021. The transaction amounted to around R$7.5 billion.