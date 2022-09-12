CBF regrets technical problems that prevented transmission in images of the game ABC x Vitória | brasileirão c series

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) regretted, through an official note, on Saturday night, the technical failure that prevented the transmission in images of the game between ABC and Vitória, valid for the fourth round of the second phase of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. . The match, played at Frasqueirão, in Natal, ended in a 0-0 tie.

+ View the C Series leaderboard

1 of 1 ABC and Vitória drew goalless at Frasqueirão — Photo: Reproduction / TV Bahia ABC and Vitória drew goalless at Frasqueirão – Photo: Reproduction / TV Bahia

According to the football governing body, the producer contracted to generate and broadcast the Serie C matches reported that there was a failure in the transmission system.

– CBF regrets what happened in the broadcast of the game ABC x Vitória, by the Brasileirão Série C, this Saturday (10), at Frasqueirão, in Natal (RN). Producer contracted for the generation and transmission of the C Series matches, Broadmedia reported that there was a failure in the “up-link” satellite transmission system, which made it impossible to deliver the signal to the companies holding the rights to display the match – says excerpt of the CBF note.

ABC and Vitória are part of Group C, alongside Figueirense and Paysandu. The four teams are vying for two spots in Serie B. Currently, the potiguar team leads the group with eight points, while the club from Bahia is in third place with five points.

This Sunday, Paysandu, which has not yet scored in this decisive quadrangular, welcomes Figueirense at 17:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio da Curuzu, also for the fourth round of the second phase.

In the fifth and penultimate round, ABC will host Paysandu, at 5 pm next Saturday (Brasília time), at Frasqueirão. Vitória will also play at home, against Figueirense, at 4 pm next Sunday (Brasilia time), at Barradão.

Check the official statement from the CBF