Celebrities at Rock in Rio: see looks by Larissa Manoela, Grazi Massafera and more. Photos!

The celebrities bet on tops, jeans and leather for the sixth day of Rock in Rio, this Saturday (10), and following the festival’s tradition, the looks were inspiring. The music marathon at Cidade do Rock, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, ends this Sunday. Paolla Oliveira, when showing her healed belly and wearing leather pants, drew attention.

Larissa Manoela wore a kind of low-cut swimsuit with an overlay and black boots, rocking the style. Grazi Massafera did not give up the traditional jeans, while Yasmin Brunet chose a top, also a bet by Anna Rita Cerqueira, who completed the look with a lace long-sleeved blouse.

On the penultimate day of Rock in Rio, Thales Bretas was another to circulate in the VIP area and assumed a new romance. Gabriel Medina commented on the kisses he exchanged at the music festival, created in the 1980s.

The VIP spaces also received Letícia Salles, Filó from the first phase of “Pantanal”. From the novel “Cara e Coragem”, Vitoria Bohn chose a little monkey. Agatha Moreira and Giovanna Lancellotti wore tops, and Gabi Lopes chose a cropped look, while Monique Alfradique wore vinyl pants.

Juliana Silveira and Pamela Tomé also wore jeans, Jade Seba wore a skirt with a slit at the front, and Josie Pessoa and Fernanda Souza completed the looks with a cap. Mel Lisboa and Juliana Paiva chose all black, as did Carol Peixinho and Maria, ex-“BBB”.