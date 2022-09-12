check out 5 facts you didn’t know about this breed

O Siamese is one of the oldest oriental cat breeds, originating in Thailand (formerly called Siam). Cats of this breed are known for their intelligent, loyal and fun-loving personalities.

Also, you can easily identify them because of their features like blue eyes and elegant coat.

Here are some interesting facts about the Siamese cat:

1. It is one of the oldest cat breeds in the world

There is no specific date that proves its origin, but it is believed to have been the first breed to be domesticated. It is believed that they originated during the 14th century in Thailand.

That’s when the breed first appeared in the Thai manuscript. This probably makes it clear that they are the oldest known cat breeds in the world.

2. Is quite sociable

Siamese cats are very affectionate and docile, and because of that, they love the company of other people or cats. They are known to be curious by nature and very intelligent.

They are also a popular choice for people who live in small apartments as they are quiet and don’t make a lot of mess.

3. It is an ideal pet for families with children

Due to their docile nature and affectionate personality, the Siamese is a popular breed for people who want a cat that is easy to care for. This breed is also great for people who have children as they get along very well with children.

4. It is a breed of curious and intelligent cats

Siamese cats can be described as quite curious and intelligent. So they are trainable and capable of doing a variety of things like learning to play fetch and more.

5. It is a choice of famous personalities around the world

Queen Victoria was a fan of the breed. Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip received a Siamese kitten as a wedding gift, and Elizabeth Taylor loved them so much that she had some in her home and gifted James Dean.

Like any breed, Siamese cats also need care such as proper nutrition, hygiene and regular vet appointments. By doing this, you can ensure that your cat lives a healthier and happier life.