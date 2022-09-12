Check out 5 tips that will help you get a job!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Getting a job is one of the most difficult tasks these days, either because of the low supply of vacancies or the excess of manpower. That’s why we’ve separated 5 tips to help you get a job. Check out!

How to get a job?

There is no instruction manual on how to get a job, but there are several factors that can directly influence the final result. Check out our 5 tips!

1 – Update your CV

First of all, update your resume. It is the main tool to get a job, enter recent data, describe your activities, qualifications and projects, and if you have a photo, change it to a recent and professional one.

2 – Use all means

Delivering a resume in person will always be a good alternative to getting a job. But with the constant advancement of technological means, it has become essential to register on job sites.

So, look for reliable job sites and register. It is important that the search on these sites is daily and that your data is always up to date. Some platforms allow you to post personal projects, such as Linkedin, so take advantage and post all your activities that can add to your professional profile.

3rd – Qualify yourself

With the excess of labor in the market, having professional qualifications is the main way to stand out from your competitors. Always try to perfect yourself, that is, always be on the move or you will be left behind.

There are many platforms that offer free courses in various professional areas and with certificates, such as Fundação Bradesco.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

4 – Have goals

Having professional goals and objectives are fundamental in your journey, so outline your short, medium and long-term plans, and look for paths that allow you to achieve your professional success.

5 – Be prepared for the job interview

The last step is to always be prepared for job interviews. Research about the company, its history and way of working, and prepare yourself for personal and professional questions, such as “Where do you want to be in 5 years?”.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @Drazen Zigic / Freepik