Check out the first teaser for the series ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

THE disney released the first preview of the Percy Jackson derivative series this Saturday, 10th. Percy Jackson and the olympians was revealed during the D23 Expo.







Actors Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy, Annabeth and Grover, respectively, in an image released by Disney+ Photo: Twitter/@percyseries/Estadão

The annual fair of disney revealed news of cinema and animation. The teaser shows the protagonist, played by Walker Scobbell at Camp Half-Blood.

Percy Jackson and the olympians has five volumes published between 2005 and 2009. The series also had the derivative The Heroes of Olympusalso with five volumes.

In addition to Walker, there will be Leah Jeffries as Annabeth, daughter of the goddess Athena and Percy’s love interest; and Aryan Simhadri as Grover, the satyr who is the protagonist’s best friend and protector.

Rick Riordan will write the series pilot, alongside Jon Steinberg. The direction will be James Bobin and, although the premiere date has not been set by Disney+, the author expects the production to come out only in 2024.

Rick Riordan, author of ‘Percy Jackson’, alongside Leah Jeffries, Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri, who will play Annabeth, Percy and Grover, respectively, in the Disney+ series. Photo: Instagram/@rickriordan