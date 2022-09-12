Child is cursed for celebrating Corinthians’ goal in São Paulo’s fans; case ends in fight

There were jostling during the discussion; the boy’s parents and the fans involved in the confusion were removed from Morumbi’s premises

São Paulo fans fought after a Corinthians child was cursed



The classic between Sao Paulo and Corinthians which took place this Sunday, 11th, in Morumbi, by the Brazilian championship was marked by a scene that totally goes against the spirit of sportsmanship. A child was cursed by São Paulo fans after celebrating the goal of Yuri Alberto, which opened the scoring in the stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 tie. The case took place in one of the boxes at Morumbi Stadium. The child is from Corinthians and was accompanied by his parents to watch the game on site. When Yuri Alberto scored the Corinthians goal, the six-year-old boy was thrilled and caused discomfort in São Paulo fans who shared the same space. A few minutes later, São Paulo reached the equalizing goal with Eder. It was the turn of the São Paulo residents to retaliate for the provocation and curse the child. The weather heated up, there were exchanges of shoves and raised fingers. The parents and the child, as well as the São Paulo fans who were the protagonists of the discussions, were removed from the Morumbi premises to prevent the fight from continuing. Recently, in the game between palm trees and Flamengo at Allianz Parque, a boy wearing the Flamengo shirt was expelled and had his shirt ripped off after being discovered “infiltrated” in the organized crowd of the alviverde team. In São Paulo, the entry of rival fans into classics is prohibited by security agencies. Only the home team’s fans are allowed to follow these games.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo.