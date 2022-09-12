Ciro Nogueira points out ‘PT’s despair’: ‘The game has turned and our fans’

Chief Minister of the Civil House points out PT’s despair and says that “the tables have turned” (photo: AFP)

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, used social networks this Sunday (11/9) to mock the PT, after the party organized an offensive for victory in the 1st round. On his Twitter, Nogueira points out the PT’s despair and says that the “game has turned”. […] They can boo and scream. Despair hit because Bolsonaro is president for the good of Brazil”, wrote the minister, who is also president of the Progressive Party (PP), belonging to the base that supports Bolsonaro.

In the publication, Nogueira also says that the “game has turned and the fans are ours”, in a possible reference to the most recent survey by the Instituto Paran Pesquisas, released yesterday (9/9). The numbers show Bolsonaro in the lead, with 39%, ahead of Lula in So Paulo.

Whistle the game judge! Ends! Ended! On the edge of the lawn, the PT’s desperation asking for the end of the match before the time. JUST NO! The game has turned and our fans! They can boo and scream. Despair hit because Bolsonaro president for the good of Brazil %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7!!! %u2014 Ciro Nogueira (@ciro_nogueira) September 11, 2022

Recurrently, Nogueira mocks the results of research institutes, especially those that show former president Lula (PT) in the first place. Last Thursday (9/8), he used Twitter to mock the polls carried out by Instituto Datafolha.

“DataFolha, DataFolha… it will be very ugly once again to adjust only on election day!!!!!!!!!!”, wrote the minister, after the acts of September 7th.

Jair Bolsonaro himself, the president’s children and supporters accuse the Institute of not showing the true intention of votes, insinuating that the institute does not have correct numbers about the electoral race.